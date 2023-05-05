Court grants bail to three people over forgery of documents

A file photo

Source: GNA

An Accra Circuit Court has granted bail to three people who allegedly forged land indenture documents to unlawfully evict a tenant.

Daniel Nii Martey Laryea, a traditional ruler and Robert Nii Abbosey Djane, a businessman were charged with protection of land and interest in land, whilst Philip Okpoti Nai, a jeweller, was accused of forgery of other documents.



The trio pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against them.



The Court presided over by Mr. Samuel Bright Acquah, admitted the accused persons to bail in the sum of GH₵50,000.00 each with two sureties each.



The Court directed that the sureties should be Ghanaians.



Meanwhile, their accomplices, Nii Okyeame and Alex Zinkam are currently at large.

The matter has been adjourned to May 31, 2023.



Prosecuting Superintendent of Police, Augustus Yirenkyi told the Court that the complainants in the matter, Mr. Ellis Nii Larnyo and Mr. Bernard Amoako, were residents of Tema Community 5 and East Legon respectively.



The prosecution said two of the accused persons resided at Teshie, and the other lived in Madina.



It said in 1989, Nii Larnyo’s wife acquired a parcel of land in the American House area of East Legon and the property was handed over to Nii Larnyo.



The prosecution said Nii Larnyo built a fence around the land and leased portions of it temporarily to other persons including Mr. Amoako.

It said the tenants placed their kiosks and shipping containers on the said land, which they have used as their dwelling places.



The prosecution said Nii Larnyo and his tenants have enjoyed possession of the land since it was purchased.



It said in 2021, Mr. Amoako managed to secure copies of the indenture of the land, obtained a land certificate and claimed that the said land belonged to him.



The prosecution said on January 15, 2022, Mr. Amoako contacted Laryea to evict the tenants from the land.



Laryea in turn recruited Djane, Okyeame and Zinkam for the exercise. The team went to the land and unlawfully pulled down a portion of the wall securing the property.

The prosecution said during the exercise, Okyeame beat up Mr. Amoako, who was seeking an explanation as to why they invaded the land.



It said Laryea, Djane, Okyeame and Zinkam caused damage to a wooden kiosk, Infinix mobile phone and a Samsung tablet belonging to Mr. Amoako, as well as three other kiosks that belonged to the other tenants.



The prosecution said the complainants reported the matter to the Police and the accused persons were arrested.



It said efforts were being made to arrest Okyeame and Zinkam.