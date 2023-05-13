Court grants fifty-one persons bail over riots in Tarkwa

File photo

Source: GNA

Fifty-one persons have appeared before a Tarkwa Circuit Court for allegedly attacking personnel of Golden Star Wassa Limited (GSWL) and destroying properties worth millions of cedis.

The Court presided over by Mrs Hathie Ama Manu granted them a GH￠50,000 bail each, with two sureties each.



They have been charged with rioting with weapons, causing damage, harm, assault and stealing, and have all denied the various charges.



The accused persons are illegal miners, farmers, masons, traders, commercial motor riders, labourers, barbers, drivers’ mate, student, mobile phone repairer, unemployed and gold buyers.



They are; Akoka Asaa, Edward Aidoo, Emmanuel Ewusi, Inusah Karim, Samuel



Apedo, Sampson Jafor, Daniel Kojo Poku, Bright Kwaku Adjei, Mbawini Apam, Amos Mbayele, Benard Bgumnu, Akurugu Akpologo, Issahaku Osmanu, Simon Bagah, Simon Awimbiri Adokoh, Nuhu Seidu, Joseph Yankey, Augustine Ankpiere, Sulemana Sanabu, Mba Donatus, Eric Akazotiyele, Eric Avoka, Akwasi Paul, Kofi Jacob, Yaw Isaac and Yaro Kalaag.

The rest are; Paul Anaaba, Abanga Nicholas, Rashid Issifu, Kelvin Boakye, Solomon Chanor, Evans Effah, Anana Kwame Awemba, Konlan David Kipim, Seidu Atimbilla, Dennis Otabil, Adongo Sunday, Dramani Alidu, Emmanuel Kpieozie, Atibilla Isaiah, Alfred Chando, Sando Yakubu, Isaiah Bayor, Salam Muntari, Julius Glover, Seth Abusah, Hamza, Alhassan, Fuseni Laaminu, Emmanuel Abarika, Daniel Sam and Matthew Daapilah.



Prosecuting, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Juliana Essel-Dadzie, told the court, that, on March 16, this year, at Benso, in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality, the accused persons together with 499 others now at large armed with cutlasses, stones and sticks took part in a riot.



She said they set ablaze five vehicles (Toyota Trooper/ Pickups) valued USD 238,337.24 and smashed the glasses of two other vehicles valued GH￠59,400.86 all properties of GSWL.



The prosecution said properties of Yellow Power Company which included; a Honda CR-V vehicle valued GH￠65,000, Nissan Navara valued USD 33,000, Toyota vehicle worth USD 61,000 were all set ablaze, while an excavator, Yutong bus, pick up, all valued GH￠338, 633.41 had their glasses and windscreens worth 498, 436.63 destroyed.



She said in addition, a Toyota Hilux pick up valued GH￠350,000 property of Primus Service Limited was also burned into ashes.

ASP Essel-Dadzie said the accused person and their accomplices intentionally and unlawfully caused damage to the windscreens and side glasses of 25 trucks, unspecified quantity of office equipment and assorted spare parts valued GH15,097.760.00 all properties of Edgate Mining Services.



She said four of the accused persons snatched the service rifle, a property of the Ghana Police from Sargeant Michael Kporku.



The prosecution said they also caused harm to the following persons, Bright Sarpong, Michael Kporku, Stephen Yeboah, Badu Kyeremah, Boateng Prince Mark and assaulted nine persons in the assault.



The case has been adjourned to June 12, 2023.