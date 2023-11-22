Court grants sales boy bail for allegedly stealing money

File photo

Source: GNA

A sales boy, who allegedly stole GH₵58,345.00 being sales of slippers belonging to a trader has been put before an Accra Circuit Court.

Charged with stealing, David Kwame Yeboah, a 32-year-old, pleaded not guilty.



The Court presided over by Afia Owusuaa Appiah, admitted the accused person to GH₵70,000.00 bail with two sureties. The case has been adjourned to December 20, 2023.



Prosecution was directed by the Court to file and serve all disclosures and witness statements before the next adjourned date.



The facts as presented by Police Chief Inspector Samuel Ahiabor was that the complainant Madam Gracelyn Debrah, who resides at Weija is a trader, while the accused person resided at Dansoman.



The prosecution said on March 31, 2023, the complainant employed the accused person to be supplying women slippers to her customers on the market and collected monies from the customers to be handed over to the complainant.

It said the complainant handed slippers worth over GH₵94,832.00 to the accused person to be supplied to the customers.



The prosecution said the accused person supplied the slippers to the customers and on July 26, 2023, the complainant went to the market and her investigation disclosed that the accused person had gone round to the customers and collected the money without handing the money over to her.



It said the complainant contacted the accused person about the money, but he told her that he had taken GH₵22, 000.00, but the remaining money was with the customers.



The prosecution said the complainant demanded money from the accused person, but he could not give it to her.



It said on July 27, 2023, the complainant reported the matter to the Police and the accused person was arrested.

The prosecution said during interrogation, the accused person admitted having stolen an amount of GH₵22,000.00 but could not account for the balance of GH₵36,345.00.



It said the accused person told the Police that the rest of the money was with the customers in the market.



The prosecution said on August 5, 2023, the accused person led the Police to the customers, but the monies confirmed by the customers were only GH₵28,954.00.



It said, “investigation later revealed that the accused person went to the market and collected the remaining balance and only handed GH₵8,000.00 to the police.”



The prosecution said investigations disclosed that the accused person used the complainant’s money to rent a room self- contained and the rest for his personal use.