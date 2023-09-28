Court grants self-employed man GH¢30,000 bail over alleged car fraud

File photo

Source: GNA

An Accra Circuit Court has granted a 38-year-old self-employed man, who allegedly took GH¢17,000.00 from a Police Inspector bail.

The accused person took the money from the Police Officer under the pretext of providing him a V-Boot diesel automatic Mercedez Benz car but failed.



Wisdom Waklatse, who was charged with defrauding false, pleaded not guilty.



The Court presided over by Samuel Bright Acquah admitted Waklatse to GH¢30, 000.00 bail with three sureties to be justified.



The case has been adjourned to October 11, 2023.



Prosecuting Police Chief Inspector Samuel Ahiabor narrated to the Court that the complainant is a Police Inspector stationed at the Bravo SWAT Unit of the Greater Accra Regional Police Command while the accused person was a resident of Gbawe.



The prosecution said in June 2022, the complainant informed a witness, Nana Kofi Bonney of his intention to acquire a V-Boot diesel automatic Mercedez Benz car for his personal use.

It said he was introduced to the accused person, who claimed to be an importer of different kinds of Mercedez Benz vehicles for sale.



The prosecution said the accused person assured the complainant that he could provide him with the Benz vehicle of his choice at GH¢26,000.00 within two weeks.



It said the complainant made a total amount of GHS17,500.00 being part payment of the value of the vehicle to the accused person.



After collecting the money, the prosecution said the accused person failed to deliver the vehicle and went into hiding in Togo.



It said on December 16, 2022, the accused person was arrested by the Police Regional CID Office, Accra in a similar case.



The prosecution said the accused person admitted the offence in his investigation caution statement to the Police.