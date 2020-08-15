Crime & Punishment

Court issues bench warrant over dud cheques

The cheque was valued GH¢65,000

An Accra Circuit Court has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of a trader over an alleged issue of dud cheques.

Kwame Adjei is said to have issued two cheques with the face value GH¢65,000.00, each to be drawn by Mr Frank Yao Gli, the complainant, but they were dishonoured.



The Court presided over by Mrs Afia Owusua Appiah has adjourned the case to September 9, 2020.



Police Inspector Samuel Ahiabor said Mr Gli is the Managing Director of Kpone Lobster Company Limited, dealers in rice importation and distribution.



He explained that the accused person also trades in rice.



On July 26, 2019, the accused person was supplied with 1,000 bags of Aroma rice valued GH¢130,000.00 by the complainant’s company.

Chief Inspector Ahiabor said the accused later issued two post-dated cheques, each with the face value GH¢65,000.00 at the Advans Savings and Loans to be drawn in a month’s time.



He said when the time was due to present the cheques, the complainant called the accused and he told the complainant not to present them as he had no funds in his account and promised to pay in cash.



Upon several efforts made by the complainant to get his money, accused paid only GH¢45,000.00 remaining GH¢85,000.00 and is unwilling to pay.



Inspector Ahiabor said the complainant made a report to the police which led to his arrest.



Adjei was absent when the case was called, hence the issuance of the bench warrant.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.