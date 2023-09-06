Court jails teacher 12 years for defiling 14-year-old

File photo

Source: GNA

A 20-year-old teacher, Jephtah Agyarko, who defiled a pupil in his class has been sentenced to 12 years in prison in hard labour by the Tarkwa circuit court.

Agyarko pleaded guilty to the charge of defilement when he first appeared in court and the presiding judge, Hathia Ama Manu deferred the sentence.



Chief Inspector Joseph Lartey, prosecuting, told the court that the complainant, is a farmer who lives with her 14-year-old daughter (victim) at Tetrem in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem municipality .



He said the convict (Agyarko) was the former class teacher of the victim and also worshiped with her and the parents in the same church.



On June 23, 2023, after they had closed from school, the convict intentionally asked the victim if she would attend the watch night service, which was being organized by their church on that same day.



According to Chief Inspector Lartey, the victim out of ignorance informed Agyarko that she would not attend but was certain that her parents would be present.



Prosecution said on the same day, at about 20 hours, victim was alone in the house when she heard someone knocking at the door, came out and saw the convict in front of their main gate.

Chief Inspector Lartey said the victim asked of his mission in her house at that odd hour but Agyarko claimed he came to visit someone at Tetrem and, therefore, decided to check on her.



The victim then offered the convict a seat in their living room and he took advantage and forcibly had sexual intercourse with her.



After the act, the victim who feared she would be punished by the parents failed to inform them and instead kept it to herself, the prosecutor said.



Chief Inspector Lartey said, the victim was unhappy with the convicts behavior decided to express her disappointment through a letter, but unfortunately the victims headmaster got hold of the letter.



The court heard that on August 13, 2023, the headmaster together with the convict acted on the letter and informed parents of the victim to that effect.



On August 18, 2023, a report was made to the police and accused was subsequently arrested and during interrogation, he admitted the offence in his investigation caution statement, Chief inspector Lartey said.