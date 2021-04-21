Court must summon the father of Akuapem Poloo’s son – Adom-Otchere charges

Paul Adom-Otchere is host of Good Evening Ghana

Journalist Paul Adom-Otchere says the Accra High Court scheduled to hear an appeal by incarcerated actress Akuapem Poloo must summon the father of her son.

GhanaWeb monitored comments Adom-Otchere made on Tuesday, April 20 edition of the Good Evening Ghana program on Metro TV.



Paul quizzed where the father of Akuapem Poloo’s son was in all of what was going on, arguing that he needed to be around to give his son emotional support.



He said the court must summon the man whom he said he believed was alive and able-bodied because there were no reports to the contrary.



Adom-Otchere’s programme had earlier dissected the Akuapem Poloo episode so far with an assessment of the April 16 judgement and sentencing and a peep into what happens when today’s appeal is heard.

The appeal filed by the lawyer for Akuapem Poloo, Andy Vortia, is opposing the 90-day jail term handed to his client by Circuit Court Judge Christina Cann.



Poloo’s lawyer filed a substantive appeal against the ‘harsh’ sentence handed to his client and wants her to be admitted to bail while the appeal is heard.



According to the Ghana News Agency, the two applications will be heard by Criminal Court One (High Court division) today Wednesday, April 21.