Court orders EC to restore NDC Cape Coast North PC on voters register

A High court has ordered the Electoral Commission to register and issue a voter’s ID card to Dr Kwamena Mintah Nyarku, the Cape Coast North NDC Parliamentary candidate.
The Court in a judgment Tuesday held that the Applicant has made a strong case for mandamus against the Electoral Commission.
The commission withdrew the ID card of the opposition candidate over claims he provided false information to acquire it.
However, the court presided by Justice Stephen Oppong ruled that no law prevents the EC from restoring the name of the candidate after undertaking a registration exercise.
A Cape Coast court had earlier dismissed an appeal by the NDC candidate to have his name restored after saying he had met all the requirement.
