Court orders NIB to transfer Gh¢310k from Ernest Owusu Bempah’s account to Ibrahim Mahama

Ernest Owusu Bempah, Public Relations Officer, Ghana Gas

A High Court in Accra has ordered the National Investment Bank to pay Ghs310,000 from the account of Ghana Gas Public Relations Officer, Ernest Owusu Bempah to business mogul Ibrahim Mahama.

Court documents sighted by MyNewsGh shows Owusu Bempah operates account number 1035087022871 at the NIB and the court, having convicted the defendant of defamation ordered that said amount be paid.



The court maintained that in case the amount in the account is less than the defamation award, the entire account should be emptied anyway.



Our readers will recall we were the first to report in October 2019 when the same Accra High Court slapped a Gh¢300,000 fine on Ernest Owusu Bempah, Communications Director of Ghana Gas Company Limited and Despite Group of Companies in a defamation suit.



The Court presided over by Justice Georgina Mensah Datsa ruled that the comments of the outspoken politician on UTV Despite Media were defamatory of business Mogul, Ibrahim Mahama.



Mr. Mahama who is CEO of Engineers and Planners had sued both UTV and Owusu Bempah demanding GH¢2 million for the defamatory comments.



But the judge awarded GH¢300,000 instead and directed the defendants to publish a retraction and apology in the Daily Graphic and on the same platform those defamatory words were used against Ibrahim Mahama.

They have also been directed to remove the said defamatory material about the plaintiffs from all archives on their website and on the internet.



The judge also warned communicators who go on media platforms to malign innocent people to desist from such acts because that will not be tolerated.



In the words of the judge, “Ernest Owusu Bempah by publishing those words directed at the person of Ibrahim Mahama, he has defamed him. I shall proceed to grant judgment in favour of the Plaintiff, Ibrahim Mahama. As we move towards next year’s election, we need to be guided.” Justice Georgina Datsa advised at the time.



Owusu Bempah appealed the decision and lost.



Mr Ibrahim Mahama was represented in court throughout the proceedings by his Aide Rafik Mahama. The judge cited Mr. Mahama’s absence as reason for not awarding the full amount of GH¢2 million against the defendants but she concluded by saying she understands the busy schedule of the plaintiff hence his absence in court.



The legal team of Mr Ibrahim Mahama was led by Lawyer Reindorf Twumasi Ankrah and supported by Gloria Amoah and Makafui Dzimabi.