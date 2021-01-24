Court orders Owusu Bempah's bank account emptied for Ibrahim Mahama

Ibrahim Mahama and Ernest Owusu Bempah

An Accra High Court has ordered the National Investment Bank (NIB) to release any funds in the sum of GH¢310,000.00 in an account held by Ernest Owusu Bempah, with the bank and pay the said amount to Ibrahim Mahama.

But there are reports that Communications Director of Ghana Gas Company Limited, has a little over than GH¢101, 000 in his bank.



This ruling was administered by her worship, Justice Comfort K. Tasiame, on the 15th of January, 2021, as a judgment in absentia (default judgment), when the garnishee failed to appear despite being notified.



The Court gave the order pursuant to an application filed in the Court by lawyer Reindorf Twumasi Ankrah, the lawyer for Mr. Mahama asking the Court to compel NIB to release funds held in an account belonging to the said Owusu Bempah to Mr. Ibrahim as payment of judgment debt.



It could be recalled that The CEO of Engineers and Planners, Ibrahim Mahama, somewhere in 2018, sued Ernest Owusu Bempah, along with the Despite Group of Companies, owners of private TV station UTV for defamation.

After which a ruling by a court presided by Justice Georgina Mensah Datsa (High Court, Accra) in 2019, granted all the reliefs except the cost of GH¢2 million which the judge awarded GH¢300,000.



Mr. Ernest Owusu Bempah, in an Appeals Court suit filed on Thursday, October 30, 2019, tried to overturn the ruling of High Justice Georgina Mensah-Datsa. But it seems it was not successful.



However, UTV was pardoned by Ibrahim Mahama, with the fines waived when UTV rendered apology on all their platforms on Thursday, October 15, 2020, and Friday, October 16, 2020, in return.