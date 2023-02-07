Court orders arrest of 66-year-old pensioner accused of defiling four children

File Photo

Source: GNA

An Accra Circuit Court has ordered the arrest of a 66-year-old pensioner for allegedly defiling four children in Tema West Municipality.

Emmanuel John Kwesi Mensah Dadson, who is said to have defiled the victims aged five, 10, 11, and 12 in turns on separate occasions, failed to appear in court.



When the matter was called before the Court this morning (Monday) the alleged paedophile was absent.



He was, however, represented by his surety.



Prosecution led by Superintendent of Police Agnes Boafo prayed the Court for a bench warrant for failing to attend court.



The Court presided over by Christina Cann obliged the prosecution’s request.

The matter has been adjourned to February 13.



Dadson is facing four counts of defilement.



The facts as seen by the GNA indicated that the complainants are two in the matter.



One of the complainants, a trader, is the mother of the two of the children, aged 12 and 10.



The second complainant is a mason and father of the two other children aged 11 year and five years.

According to the facts, the accused person is a retiree residing at a church premises at Lashibi and complainants, victims and accused have known each other for the past four years.



Based on the said friendship, the victims visited the accused person to assist them with their homework and watch television in his wooden structure close to the church.



The accused person is said to have lured the victim into his room one after the other on separate occasions and had sexual intercourse with them.



Due to the sexual molestation by the accused, the victims refused to visit the accused person and they narrated their ordeals to the two complainants.



On November 11, 2022, complainants reported the matter to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit and medical forms were issued to the complainants to send the victim to the hospital for examination, treatment, and report back.