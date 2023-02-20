19
Court orders arrest of Mamprugu Overlord

Court Gavel The court has ordered for the arrest of the Mamprugu Chief and his king makers

Mon, 20 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Bolgatanga High Court has ordered for the arrest of the Paramount Chief of the Mamprugu Traditional Area.

The order for the arrest of Naa Bohagu Mahami Abdulai Sheriga, was contained in a court order signed under the name of His Lordship Alexander Graham.

This follows the installation of Alhaji Seidu Abagre (Kulga II) as the new chief of Bawku in the early hours of Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

The new chief was enskinned at the Nayiri Palace in Nalerigu, but soon after, his installation was nullified by the government and other authorities.

Condemning the installation of the new chief for Bawku by the Overlord of the Mamprugu Traditional Area, Naa Bohugu Mahami Abdulai Sherigah II, the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, said the government still recognizes Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II as the Bawku Naba.

It added that the security apparatus in Bawku have been instructed to arrest anybody who holds himself out as Bawku Naba other than Naba Abugrago Azoka II.

According to the new order from the High Court, the Mamprugu Chief, Naa Bohagu Mahami Abdulai Sheriga, who installed the new chief, is to be arrested.

“Upon reading the affidavits of Lieutenant Colonel Ajibadeck Benjamin Baba (Retired) for an Order of Motion Ex-parte for warrant of arrest, and upon hearing Mrs. Joyce Debrah (Principal State Attorney), Priscilla Lartey and Kofi Hayford (Assistant State Attorney) for the Applicant, it is hereby ordered that Warrant of Arrest is issued for he arrest of Alhaji Seidu Abagre (Kulga II) Naa Bohagu Mahami Abdulai Sheriga (Paramount Chief of Mamorugu Traditional Area and His King Makers),” the order read.

