Court orders the arrest of three persons over alleged trespass

File photo

Source: GNA

An Accra Circuit Court has ordered the arrest of three persons, who allegedly entered a parcel of land unlawfully at Teshie, near Accra belonging to a pensioner.

The accused persons are Eric Adjei Adjetey, a 61-year-old businessman, Emmanuel Adjei age 45, a businessman and Frank Amoako.



They are jointly held for conspiracy to commit crime and trespass.



All the accused persons failed to appear before the Court for their plea to be taken.



The prosecution prayed to the Court for a bench warrant for the arrest of the accused persons.



The Court presided over by Jojo Amoah Hagan, therefore, issued a bench warrant for the arrest of the accused persons.

It has adjourned the matter to February 21, 2024.



The facts as presented by Police Chief Inspector Stanley Fiosto are that the complainant, who resides in Teshie is a pensioner, while Adjetey and Adjei are residents of Teshie and Amoako in Accra, respectively.



The prosecution said in January 1993, the complainant acquired a parcel of land located at Teshie from the Agabwe family of Teshie and he had since put up a house on part of the land which was occupied by his family.



It said in August 2023, Adjetey and Adjei went to the land and forcefully took over the undeveloped part of it by constructing a fence wall around to separate it from the house.



Thereafter, the prosecution said the accused persons commenced putting up a building on the land.

It said a report was made to the Police and Adjetey and Adjei were invited to assist investigations.



The prosecution said during investigations, Adjetey and Adjei could not produce any document to demonstrate their ownership of the land.



It said they mentioned Frank Amoako as their accomplice but could not assist the Police in reaching Frank Amoako for investigation.



The prosecution said the accused persons were therefore served with criminal summons to attend Court.