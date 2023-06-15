Court orders viral 'Rasta' couple to go for psychiatric check-up

The viral couple have been asked to go for psychiatric assessment

A Tema Magistrate Court has ordered that Godpapa the Greatest, and his wife, Empress Lupita God Muzaria, the trending couple TikTok ‘stars’ in Ghana, to go for a psychiatric assessment.

The couple, whose real names are Daniel Chayah and Jocelyn Charyah, are facing a charge of the murder of their two children, a report by graphic.com.gh has said.



The report added that the presiding judge, Benedicta Antwi, gave the order for psychiatric medical assessment during the appearance of the couple on Thursday, June 15, 2023.



Additionally, the couple have been referred to Legal Aid for the services of a lawyer “since the court was not clothed with authority to grant bail in the instant case.”



The court will reconvene on Monday, June 26, 2023.



Godpapa The Greatest and Empress Lupita were picked up by the police and subsequently arraigned before the TDC Magistrate Court on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

AE/WA