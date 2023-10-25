Court puts injunction on Ga Manye's funeral

Court puts injuction on funeral and burial of late Ga Manye

An Accra High court, has issued an injunction on the funeral of the late Ga Manye, Naa Dedei Omaedru III.

While the funeral is currently in progress, the court's directive mandates that the organisers must refrain from proceeding with the funeral for the subsequent ten days.



The court order, under the lordship of Justice Patrick Baayeh, directed that no person should handle the remains of the late queen mother throughout the stated period.



“It is hereby ordered that the Defendant/Respondent of the funeral committee chaired by Nii Otinr II, all members of the committee, this provides workmen, assigns and all person working through them are restrained from handling, organising, touching performing or dealing with the remains of the late Queen Mother, Naa Dedei Omaedru III in any manner for a period of ten(10) day,” the court order read.



The plaintiffs in the case are: Nuumo Emmanuel T. Antia We, Head of the Antie We of Kpone; Nii Addey Oba-Aasaa II, Ankobea of Antie We of Kpone; Shippi Antie I, Saduase Shippi Kpone; Charles Nii Kotey Kotey, Head of Naa Dedei Omaedru We Family of Faase, Accra.



It also included: Asafoatse Nii Kotey Ga II, Oseahene of Ga Manye Stool and Principal Elder of the Naa Dedei Omaedru We of Faase Accra; Michael Nii Ofei Danso of unnumbered House Accra, Principal Elder of Naa Dedei Omaedru We of Faase Accra; and Naa Yomofio, Linguist of Ga Manye Naa Dedei Omaedru We.

The Ga Traditional Council had originally scheduled the burial of the Paramount Queen Mother of the Ga State to proceed as planned on Saturday, October 28, 2023.



