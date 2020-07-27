General News

Court quashes UEW Pro-VC elections, orders for immediate conduct of new elections

The Winneba high court has today July 27, 2020 quashed the November 21, 2019 Pro-VC Elections of University of Education Winneba(UEW).

The court, presided over by Winneba High court judge, Justice Aboagye Tanoh further orders for an immediate conduct of fresh elections for the Pro-VC position.



Contrary to the university's statute, professor Afful Broni made a nomination which led to the election of Dr. Andy Ofori-Birikorang as a candidate for the Pro-VC Elections



This decision by Professor Afful Broni was however challenged in the Winneba High court thereby ordering for a re-hearing.



According to the court, Dr afful broni had no power under section 672 A and UEW statutes to nominate persons for the position of a Pro-Vice Chancellor.



A cost of GHC5000 was also awarded to the plaintiff.

Lawyer for the plaintiff and MP for Efutu constituency, Mr Alexander Afenyo-Markin expressed content with the court's hearing.



"The high Court in Winneba has held that University of Education statutes does not permit the Vice Chancellor to nominate for the purpose of election a Pro-Vice Chancellor. Accordingly the court quashed the decision of professor Aful-Broni to nominate three persons for the election. In effect the court pronounced that the Dr Afful's decision cannot hold," he stated.



According to him, the court ruling cleary vindictes the stance of his client, Dr Frimpong Kaakyire who is a lecturer at UEW and a former UTAG President.







Background

A lecturer and former UTAG President, Dr Frimpong Kaakyire Duku, has sued the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) over the processes for the election of a Pro-Vice-Chancellor.



Dr Duku, represented by Effutu MP Alexander Afenyo-Markin described the process of the election as “discriminatory and illegal”.



The lecturer alleged in his suit that the process was limited to a chosen few to the disadvantage of other equally qualified persons.



As a result of the suit filed on Thursday, 13 June 2019 at the High Court, Winneba, the university authorities have suspended the poll scheduled for today, Friday, 14 June 2019 until further notice.

