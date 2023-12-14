Court remands 32-year-old driver for robbing police officer

File photo

Source: GNA

The Gbetsile Circuit Court has remanded a 32-year-old driver, Wisdom Apetorgbor Sadey, into police custody for attacking one Anku Edem, a Police Officer with a gun and overpowering him in his resistance at the Gbetsile.

The court presided over by Mrs Eleanor Kakra Banes Botchway, remanded the accused and adjourned the case to December 20, 2023, for the prosecution to file a witness statement and serve the same on the accused.



The prosecutor, Inspector Maxwell Ayeh, told the court that the complainant, Anku, is a police officer living in Gbetsile, while the accused, Sadey, is a driver who lives in Zenu, Ashaiman.



The prosecutor said on November 16, 2023, at about 02:00 hours, Anku was asleep in his room when Sadey and two others at large forcibly entered his room armed with locally made guns.

The prosecution said Sadey pointed his gun at the complainant and threatened to kill him if he dared shout for help. The two then tied the hands of the complainant with a nylon sponge, disarranged his room, and made away with two techno mobile phones valued at Gh₵3,000.00.



The prosecution said a community member who noticed the unusual events in the residence of Anku called the police, and the Afienya District Motorbike Patrol team rushed to the scene. The accused and his accomplices, upon seeing police, fled the scene and left one of their guns and a mobile phone behind.



Inspector Ayeh said the police, however, chased and caught up with the accused. An investigation is still underway to have the remaining two arrested.