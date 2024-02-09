Court remands 37 suspects over violent clashes at Bepong

Ghana police logo

The Nkawkaw District Court has taken action by remanding all the suspects involved in the Bepong case.

A total of 37 suspects were presented before the court, presided over by Judge Isaac Adjei.



The violence that brought about this legal action stemmed from the alleged rape and murder of 45-year-old Akua Kyerewaa, reportedly by 23-year-old ex-convict Kwasi Tenkorang.



Sources indicated that the incident occurred at the chief’s palace, where the police were present to apprehend Tenkorang, who was also accused of killing two individuals at Adwumasu, a farming community within the Kwahu South Municipality.



According to reports, Tenkorang, an ex-convict, is alleged to have committed the heinous acts of raping and murdering Akua Kyerewaa.

Tragically, during the incident, a 65-year-old brother of the victim, Kwasi Antwi, who attempted to intervene, suffered fatal injuries after being struck on the head with a metal bar, the reports added.



In response to the situation, over 40 individuals were arrested by the police and are now facing prosecution.



In the Friday, February 9, 2024, court proceedings, 37 of the suspects were remanded, with a scheduled reappearance set for February 23, 2024, a source from the Ghana Police Service told GhanaWeb.



