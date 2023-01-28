Court remands 45-year-old accountant over fraud

File Photo

Source: GNA

An Accra High Court has remanded a 45-year-old accountant, Fredrick Wundowah for defrauding a trader to the tune of GH₵69,000.00.

Wundowah allegedly collected nine Chinese-made security doors from the trader, Madam Lydia Osei with the pledge to pay her through a company’s cheque account but failed to do so.



He has been charged with conspiracy to commit crime and defrauding by false pretense. He pled not guilty.



Police Chief Inspector Maxwell Ayim, the prosecutor in the case, prayed the Court to remand the Wundowah on the grounds that he would interfere with the Police investigation because it would be difficult for the Police to arrest his accomplices if he were granted bail.



The Court presided over by Mr Samuel Bright Acquah, therefore, remanded the accused person into Police custody to reappear on February 7, 2023.



It said the complainant, Madam Lydia Osei was a trader who resided in Kumasi but had a shop at Jamestown, Accra, where she sells Chinese doors, whilst Wundowah was a resident of Abokobi near Accra.

The prosecution said on January 9, 2023, Madam Osei advertised some of her merchandise on the internet, which drew the interest of a buyer.



It said the buyer then ordered nine of the Chinese doors and asked that they be delivered to an uncompleted structure at Cantonments, Accra.



The prosecution said Madam Osei took the doors to the buyer who informed her that he had deposited a Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG) Cheque bearing the company name Trice Derick Limited, which belonged to Wundowah.



It said Madam Osei on seeing the company’s name on the cheque got convinced and delivered the doors to one of Wundowah’s accomplices, at the building as requested by the buyer.



The prosecution said on January 12, 2023, Madam Osei received a call from the Labone branch of the CBG and was notified that the cheque she was issued for the doors was a false one.

Madam Osei on hearing that immediately dispatched her workers to the said uncompleted building at Cantonments, but the doors had been carted to an unknown destination.



The prosecution said on January 18, 2023, Madam Osei reported the matter at the Jamestown Police Station for investigation.



It said Police Intelligence led to the arrest of Wundowah at his hideout at East Legon. He was traced through the telephone number of the accomplice who took delivery of the doors.



The prosecution said Wundowah admitted being the owner of the cheque but denied issuing the said cheque.