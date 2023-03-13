Court remands 6 suspects over slain soldier in Ashaiman

Some of the suspects being led out of court

The Circuit Court in Ashaiman has remanded all the six accused persons who have been arrested in connection with the killing of a 21-year-old soldier, Imoro Sherrif, at Ashaiman on March 4 2023.

The suspects, Safianu Musah alias Dayorgu and Ibrahim Abdul Rakib, Samuel Tetteh alias Wiper and Abubakar Sadick alias Birdman, Yussif Mohammed and Abdul Gafaru Abdul Karim were charged with stealing, robbery, and receiving dishonest goods.



In Court on Monday, March 13, 2023, lawyers for the two main accused persons pleaded for bail for his clients, but the Judge, Simon Gaga, declined because the lawyer could not prove their permanent place of abode.



They’ve been remanded into police custody and will reappear on March 27 2023.

The suspects were arrested at their hideouts in Ashaiman after almost a week of painstaking intelligence-led operations by the Police.



“Further investigation has established that suspects Samuel Tetteh and Abubakar Sadick, at about 1:45 am on March 4 2023, attacked the deceased at Taifa-Ashiaman in an attempt to rob him of his phone and a backpack. The deceased, however, resisted and struggled with the suspects. During the struggle, suspect Samuel Tetteh pulled out a knife and stabbed the deceased in the arm, snatched his phone and bolted, leaving the deceased with the knife stuck in his arm,” a Police statement said.



A post-mortem examination was performed on the deceased’s body on March 8 2023, after which the pathologist gave the verbal cause of death as exsanguination and laceration of major vessels of the left arm consistent with the stabbed injury.