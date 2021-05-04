Court remands 70 out of 340 suspects in Kasoa swoop

A photo of the suspects

70 out of the 340 suspects rounded up in ‘Operation Storm Kasoa’ last week have been remanded into police custody by the Ofaakor Circuit Court.

The Central Regional Police Command last week rounded up some 340



suspected criminals, including five females, at Buduburam, Adade, Akwele, Ofaakor and CP in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region.



After the exercise, some substances suspected to be Indian hemp were found on nine of the suspects.

They also found 142 mobile phones, 245 laptops, and six Nigerian passports.



After a screening exercise, those who were found culpable were arraigned in court out of which 70 have been remanded.



The suspects were charged with engaging in electronic cyber fraud and entering Ghana without a permit.