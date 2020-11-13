Court remands 75-year-old pastor who allegedly butchered his wife

The accused, Kofi Prempeh

The 75-year-old pastor, Kofi Prempeh who allegedly butchered his wife at Twifi Ayebiahwe in the Twifu Heman Lower Denkyira District of the Central Region has been remanded by a court into police custody for two weeks.

His Honour Fovi Nukunu, the District Court Judge remanded him to re-appear in court on the 25th of November, 2020.



Background



It will be recalled that Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan reported that Pastor Prempeh, locally known as Sofo Ouattara, who oversees the Twifu-Ayebiahwe branch of the Twelve Apostles Church (Awoyo/Nakaba) has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife, Sofo Maame Ama Tawiah.



Information gathered indicated that a 6-year-old granddaughter of the pastor went out to urinate around 2:30 am on Monday saw the incident.

Shockingly, the door was locked when she had returned to gain access to the room but at that same time, the grandmother was screaming for help.



She forced the door open and to her utmost shock saw that the grandfather, Sofo Ouattara was holding a well-sharpened cutlass and butchering her wife Sofo Maame Ama Tawiah. Though the little girl raised alarm for help, her voice could not go far to draw the attention of other persons for help.



The grandmother, Sofo Maame Ama Tawiah had already died in the pool of blood when people came in an attempt to rescue.



The body has been deposited at Twifu Praso government hospital morgue for preservation, while the suspect has been arrested into police custody pending investigations into the matter.