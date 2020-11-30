Court remands 9 persons over violent attack on NSS Boss

The Walewale District Court presided over by His Honour Abdul Baki Abdulai has remanded 9 persons arrested in connection with the attack of the Executive Director of the National Service Scheme Mustapha Yusif.

Pleas of all nine were not taken but were remanded into police custody to reappear on Thursday, December 3, 2020, and provisionally charged with rioting, assault and use of offensive weapons.



The suspects who are all residents of the Mamprugu-Mohaduri District in the North East Region including Kwadwo Edana, Danjumah Edana, Salifu Abdulla, Isshaku Kaharu, Haaji Mahama, Fuseini Issah, Abubakari Hakim, Bukari Mohammed and Yadow Baaba reportedly launched a violent attack on the complainant who is the New Patriotic Party’s(NPP’s) parliamentary candidate for the area.



It is gathered the hoodlums believed to be members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) also attacked the house of NPP Parliamentary Candidate.



Though he is reported to have escaped unhurt, a number of his campaign vehicles were vandalized with reports suggesting that a local radio Radio Yagaba belonging to him was equally not spared.



It is unclear what may have triggered the violence that has left about 4 persons badly injured a few days to the polls.

MyNewsGh.com, however, confirmed that the injured who suffered machete wounds have been treated at a health facility after they were seen bleeding profusely.



North East Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Lawyer Sulley Sambian is, however, accusing the Member of Parliament (MP) for Yagaba-Kubori Alhaji Abdul Rauf Tanko of masterminded the violence.



In a Facebook post, he claimed “So this is what Rauf Ibrahim Tanko’s boys have done to the NPP in Yagaba? I expect the security agencies to deal with this



Don’t blame us for reprisal attacks It’s alright to beat your colleague MPs but to extend this barbaric and callous acts to people you wish to represent is terrible. Very unfortunate.”