Court remands Ada boat operator into police custody

Court Judge Hammer Gavel Judgement.png File photo

Tue, 21 Mar 2023

The operator of a boat that led to the loss of five lives has been remanded into police custody by the Ada Magistrate Court.

Even though no charges were levelled against him, the detective, Inspector Alex Annan, told the court that investigations were ongoing.

On Saturday, March 18, 2023, a boat transporting over 40 passengers including some mourners from Azizanya to Azizakpe in the Greater Accra Region capsized.

The accident, according to Assembly member of Azizakpe Electoral Area, Daniel Adzakpa, was due to the overloading of passengers onto the boat.

It was based on this that the operator, Gabriel Ajigodi, was arrested and put into police custody.

According to onuaonline.com, the detective, Inspector Alex Annan, believed that due to the nature of the case and the fact the bereaved families were still agitated, the accused should be in police custody for investigations and safety.

He, therefore, prayed the court to remand the accused person in police custody.

The magistrate, after hearing the prosecution, remanded the suspect and adjourned the proceedings to April 5, 2023.

The suspect was also not represented by a lawyer.

YNA/OGB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
