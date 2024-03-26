Court remands Funny Face for 2 weeks for drunk driving

Comedian Benson Nana Yaw Oduro, popularly known as Funny Face

Comedian Benson Nana Yaw Oduro, popularly known as Funny Face, has been remanded into police custody for two weeks by the Ofaakor Circuit Court in the Awutu Senya East District of the Central Region.

The court's decision follows Funny Face's appearance before it on charges of drunk driving and careless driving.



The comedian's arrest occurred on Sunday evening after an incident where he allegedly rammed his vehicle into a group of individuals at Kasoa Kakraba, resulting in injuries to five people.



As per the court's ruling, Funny Face will remain in police custody for the specified duration, pending further legal proceedings.



About Funny Face’s accident



Funny Face was involved in a gory accident at Kasoa, located in the Central Region.

He was said to have knocked down five people at a place known as Kakraba Junction.



Among the victims were a mother and her two children and two other motorcyclists whom he hit after the impact.



On March 24, 2024, reports indicated that he was intoxicated and driving at excessive speed resulting in the incident.



Accra-based UTV posted a video from the scene showing Funny Face being led away while others swarmed the vehicle that he was reportedly driving in.



He has been embroiled in a messy relationship issue in recent years with his baby mama, which the issues led a court to refer him for psychological evaluation.

He is also on record to have admitted to battling depression at a point.



In recent rants, he attacked his baby mama on social media accusing her of scheming to take their three children away from him forever.



