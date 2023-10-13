Court remands Gambian girlfriend over alleged murder of Kikibees owner

File photo

The Madina District acourt has remanded 31-year-old Mam Yandey Joof to police custody, for the alleged murder of Bennette Agyekum Adomah, the Chief Executive Officer Kikibees Restaurant and Lounge located at East Legon.

The 40-year-old man was alleged to have been murdered in the house of Joof, who is a hotelier and was Adomah’s girlfriend until the incident.



The plea by Mam Yandeh Joof was not taken by the court.



How it happened



Narrating the facts of the case to court,Inspector, Jameson Awumey said, the deceased (Agyekum Adomah) and the suspect (Mam Yandey Joof) were in an amorous relationship for the past three years.



About three months ago, the deceased travelled abroad and returned to Ghana in the evening of October,7, 2023 and went to his residence at East Legon from the Airport around 6.00pm.



He continued that the deceased took some rest and later in the night around 8.00pm, left the house to the Kikibees Restaurant and Lounge at East Legon.

At about 12.30am on October 8, 2023, the deceased left the Kikibees restaurant to visit the suspect in her apartment at Ogbojo.



Later in the night at about 1.30am the deceased suddenly became hyper and started behaving strangely and throwing about things in the room amidst shouting that some people were chasing him.



The other tenants in the house were awoken by the noise.



The suspect rang the close friend of the deceased and informed him to come to her apartment to assist her but the friend came and found the deceased lying in a pool of blood in the kitchen throwing his hands about.



Inspector Awumey said the tenants in the house assisted them and took him to DEL Hospital at East Legon but he was pronounced dead shortly on arrival.



The death was reported to Police and the body was conveyed to the Police hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

During inspection at the scene, pieces of broken ceramic glass with blood stains were found in the apartment.



The body was inspected and a cut was found on the left thumb of the deceased. Investigation is ongoing.



But lawyer for the suspect, Muniru Kassim told the court his client is innocent and at the right time they will prove to court and the general public that she did not commit murder.



He said they will head to the high Court for bail for his client.



The court presided over by Mrs.Susana Nyakotey adjourned the case to October 27.