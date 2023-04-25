Court remands 'killer cop' who shot girlfriend at Adum

The suspect and the victim

The Asokore Mampong District has remanded the police officer, attached to the Ashanti regional SWAT unit of the Ghana Police Service who allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend at Adum in the Kumasi Metropolis.

The accused, Inspector Ahmed Twumasi, whose plea was not taken, has provisionally been charged with murder.



He will reappear before the court on May 30, 2023.



Inspector Twumasi shot 26-year-old Victoria Dapaah popularly called Maadwoa at close range several times killing her instantly.



The incident occurred on Thursday, 20 April 2023 around 9:30 pm.

The victim was said to have been shot six times in her head, neck, chest, and stomach by Inspector Twumasi for allegedly cheating on him.



The suspect took to his heels in a Pragya tricycle after the crime was committed.



The elder brother of the deceased, Emmanuel Oppong who said he had earlier tried to prevent her sister from going out told Class News’ Elisha Adarkwah that he heard the gunshots and rushed to the scene to see his sister in a pool of blood.



Oppong said they rushed her to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) and was pronounced dead upon arrival.