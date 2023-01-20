0
Court remands suspect who made 'false' narcotic claims against police

IMG 20230118 WA0087 The suspect, Patrick Asiedu

Fri, 20 Jan 2023 Source: starrfm.com.gh

A court in Accra has remanded the accused person, Patrick Asiedu alias “Dr Patrick Asiedu”, into Police custody.

The accused was arraigned on January 18, 2023, following his arrest in connection with a viral audio tape in which he made some false claims against some police officers.

He will reappear before the court on January 31, 2023.

Police on January 17, 2023, arrested Asiedu suspected to be the person in the audio tape describing an alleged elaborate incident of criminal behaviour on the part of the police.

In the audio tape that has been widely circulated, the man who introduced himself as Dr Patrick Asiedu claimed that he had been stopped by some police officers who planted substances suspected to be narcotics in his car and attempted to extort money from him.

