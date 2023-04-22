Court remands three suspects following attack on gold buying shop in Akoon

File photo

Source: GNA

The Tarkwa District Court B has remanded three suspects into police custody following an attack on the KK Gold buying shop at Akoon in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality of the Western Region.

The suspects, a Ghanaian, and two foreigners were charged with conspiracy and robbery, but their pleas were not taken.



The presiding judge, Mr. Isaac Osei Asare adjourned the case to Wednesday, May 3, 2023, for continuation.



Fataw Awudu, 42, a Ghanaian, Samuel Amaechi Kingsley, 47, Togolese, and Ezekiel Stephen Oghenakaro, 45, Nigerian were alleged to be part of the gang that robbed the company on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at about 1800 hours.



When the police had information on the robbery and proceeded to the scene, the suspects had already bolted with gold weighing 408.5 grams worth GH￠613,000.00 an undisclosed amount of money.



Intelligence gathered by the police indicated that the robbers used the Tarkwa-Banso, Esuoso to Bonsawire road, hence they alerted the communities within that neighborhood.

On the same day, at about 2100 hours the Police Intelligence Department and the police patrol within the area with the assistance of the youth in the vicinity arrested Samuel and Ezekiel at their hideout in Esuoso.



The police retrieved a sack containing a cash sum of GH￠397,190.00 and gold that weighs 4.7 grams.



On Wednesday, April 19, 2023, the Police Intelligence Department upon a tip-off apprehended Awudu.



Investigations are underway to arrest four others who escaped with the rest of the gold.