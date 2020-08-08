Crime & Punishment

Court remands two over car snatching

The prosecution said the accused admitted the offences in their cautioned statements

An Accra Circuit Court has remanded two persons into police custody for allegedly robbing a man of his taxi cab valued at GHS25,000.00.

Evans Nuetey, 27, driver and Prince Ayitey, 25, barber pleaded not guilty to conspiracy and robbery.



Prosecuting, Police Chief Inspector Christine Bansah told the court presided over by Mrs Susana Eduful that Mr Ebenezer Acquah is a taxi driver and a resident of Tabora, whereas Nuetey and Ayitey live at Odumasi and Suhum-Mankrong, respectively.



She said on February 21, 2020, at about 1230 hours, the complainant was in charge of a Kia Morning LX taxi cab with the registration number GS 6468-19 at Tabora when the accused hired him to Lomnava, another suburb in Accra.



Chief Inspector Bansah said Nuetey sat at the front seat and on reaching a section of the road close to the Lomnava Block Factory, Nuetey suddenly put off the ignition, pulled a locally made pistol, pointed it at the complainant and ordered him to get out of the car.



Prosecution said Ayitey also held and pulled the complainant out of the car and the two then drove off to Suhum, where they sold it at a cost of GH¢3,000.00.

She said the cab also contained the complainant’s Iphone 6S valued at GH¢800.00, and a cash of GH¢500.00.



Chief Inspector Bansah said on March 18, 2020, Nuetey was arrested and he led police to arrest Ayitey leading to the car being retrieved but the colour had been change from ash and yellow to black and the number plate from GS 6468-19 to GR 874-19.



She said when investigations was extended to the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority, it came out that the new car number belonged to Priority Insurance Company Limited in Accra.



The prosecution said the accused in their cautioned statements admitted the offences and were thus arraigned.

