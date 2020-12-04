Court remands two taxi snatchers at Teshie

The two suspects are Sunday Bawa alias Joe Apussy and Musah Ayuba

The Circuit Court in Accra presided over by Her Honour Hellen Asamoah has remanded two persons who were arraigned for snatching vehicles from people at Teshie to police cells.

The two Sunday Bawa alias Joe Apussy and Musah Ayuba have been slapped with three charges to wit; conspiracy to commit robbery, attempt to commit robbery and robbery.



Both have pleaded not guilty to the charges and have been remanded into police cells to reappear on December 23, 2020.



Prosecution led by Chief Inspector Emmanuel Haligah while presenting the brief fact of the case to the court said the Complainant, George Obeng is a taxi driver and resident of Kasoa Liberia Camp.



The accused persons Sunday Bawa (A1) alias Joe Apussy and Musah Ayuba (A2) the prosecution said are labourers and residents of Teshie Tebibiano.



Chief Haligah told the court that, on November 22, 2020, at about 1:00 am, accused persons charted a Hyundai Gert taxi curb with registration number GW:5836-20 driven by the complainant from Circle to Teshie.

According to the prosecutor, on reaching a spot near the Lekma Hospital, Ayuba told the driver they have reached their destination as such they want to alight.



He said while Bawa was seated at the back seat, Ayuba was seated on the front seat.



He told the court that Bawa “pretended to pay the for the fare so the driver turned to take the money and all of a sudden A1 smeared powder pepper into the face of the complainant while A2 forcefully took the ignition key of the complainant’s care and got him down.”



The “Complainant” he said “managed to hold A1 and started struggling with him (A1) and in the process A1’s right middle finger entered the mouth of the complainant and bit it.”



Chief Inspector Haligah said the “accused persons sensing danger bolted away with the ignition key and cash in the sum of GHc350, 00 leaving their X-inova mobile phone in the complainant’s vehicle.”

He told the court that, the Complainant sustained injury in the mouth and in the course of investigation, A1 was arrested and identified the mobile phone they left in the complainant’s vehicle.



He said, A1 led the police to arrested A2 from his hideout and A2 after his arrest also led police to retrieve the ignition key of the Hyundai Gert taxi from his room.



The accused persons he said “admitted to the offence in their investigation cautioned statement and also told police that they snatched another vehicle from someone on October 18, 2020 which was I subject of investigation at Teshie Police station CID.



He said after investigations, the accused persons were charged with the offences and arraigned.