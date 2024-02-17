Court remands wielder over alleged metal, cable thefts

File photo

Source: GNA

The Amasaman Circuit Court has remanded a wielder into Police custody over an alleged theft of metal slabs, and electrical cables valued GH¢120,000.00.

Godwin Awuku, 29, also caused damage to metal slabs, Plastic of Paris (P.O.P) ceiling and sliding windows belonging to Benjamin Danso.



He has denied unlawful entry into the house of Danso, the complainant as well as the cause of damage and the theft.



Police Chief Inspector Frederick Awuah-Ansah told the Court presided over by Enid Marful-Sau that Danso was a trader and resident of Amasaman behind the Stadium.



The accused person, Godwin Awuku, was an electric welder and also resident of Dome in Accra, the Court heard.



He said the complainant was the owner of Benida Hotel located behind St. Moses Hospital Pokuase.

He had been experiencing thefts of electrical cables and some other items from his uncompleted hotel, Chief Inspector Awuah-Ansah, said.



He said on November 9, 2023, at about 1200 hours, Awuku, the accused person, came from Dome to Pokuase to work for an unknown client.



The prosecution said Awuku, in the course of that, entered the compound of the complainant and stole metal slabs, which were used to cover up the drainage system in the complainant’s hotel compound and installed electrical cables.



Chief Inspector Awuah-Ansah said the accused was spotted in the act and was arrested.



The complainant was informed by the witness in the case, Mohammed Amidu, about the theft and arrest of the accused person.

The Court heard that the complainant came to the scene and found out that the accused had caused damage to the P.O.P ceiling, stole installed electrical cables and metal slabs all valued at atGH¢120,000.00.



It said the complainant lodged a complaint with the police at Amasaman.



After investigation, the accused person was arraigned