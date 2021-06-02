Court ruling on Achimota Rastafarians case perfect - Rastafarian Council

A photo of the two Rastafarian students

b>• Achimota school has been ordered to admit the two Rastafarian students

• The Rastafarian Council have lauded the court for a fair judgement



• Achimota School has said it will appeal the ruling to admit the two students



The Rastafarian Council of Ghana has said the judge who sat on the Achimota school vs Rasta students case gave a true and perfect judgment.



According to the Central Region President of the Rastafarian Council, Jah Eddy, the outcome of the ruling was exactly what they were praying for.



He said this ruling will change the preconceived idea many people have against Rastafarians in the country given that they have suffered discrimination over the years.

In an interview with GhanaWeb, Jah Eddy said, “This is what we want. Now that we have seen true and perfect judgement, because it is long time that rasta has been experiencing discrimination even in cars, at the lorry station and a whole lot of places and I think this has come to solve most of our problems.



“This will show that we have law and rights for everyone and if Muslims, Christians can go to school, why can't a Rastafari? This ruling is good for us and we are all happy for the judgement the judge gave and it is going to change the perception people have against Rasta,” he added.



Jah Eddy explained that the reason Rastafarians keep locks is because they are promoting the African culture to the world.



He emphasized in the interview the reason why Rastafarians wear locks: “It is because of Africa we have these locks on our heads. When the white man sees a bald-headed man, he still sees him as a black American but when he sees Rasta, he sees him to be a pure African.”