Court’s ruling on Achimota School vs. Rasta students case vindicates me - Sam George

MP for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George

MP for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George has revealed that the Accra High Court’s ruling on the Achimota School versus the two Rastafarian students vindicates his earlier statement that ‘school rules must not supersede the 1992 constitution’.

The MP while contributing to a debate on the trending Rasta hair topic involving Achimota School in March 2021 stated that “Mr Speaker, the Constitution in Article 17 (2) is clear that nobody shall be discriminated on any grounds. Why is he carrying dreadlocks? Is it a fashion statement or is as a result of a religious belief? Our understanding is that it is a result of a religious belief.”



“Are we then going to say that the rules and regulations of Achimota School supersede the 1992 constitution? We cannot accept this Mr Speaker,” Sam George is recalled to have said.



The MP argued in Parliament that the nation must reconsider some of the “colonial thinking and mentality” imposed on Ghanaians in other sectors of the country.



However, the Human Right Division of the Accra High Court in its ruling on Achimota School versus the two Rastafarian students ordered the school to immediately admit and allow the students to pursue their education.



According to the court, Achimota School committed illegality in rejecting the two Rastafarian students, Tyron Marhguy and Oheneba Nkrabea, on grounds of their hairstyle.

But reacting to the ruling of the court, Sam George wrote on Twitter that though many of his statements have been met with criticisms, the court has done a great job in its judgement on the case.



“Once more, like on many occasions where my position taken has been debated, I have been vindicated. Great ruling from the Courts today on the issue of the Rastafarian student. You may not like me and how I do my stuff but pay attention to the things I say. Vamos, Tyron Marhguy!” Sam George wrote.



