Court ‘stops’ Dormaahene from attending Berekumhene’s funeral

Asantehene and Dormaahene

A Sunyani High Court has issued an injunction preventing the Paramount Chief of the Dormaa Traditional Area, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Nana Agyeman Badu, from participating in the burial rites of the late Paramount Chief of Berekum Traditional Area, Daasebre Dr Amankona Diawuo II.

The court's decision follows legal action initiated by Osabarima Kyere Yeboah Darteh II of the Berekum Traditional Council, who expressed concerns about potential disruptions to peace due to conflicting attendance plans during the burial.



Sources suggest that the Dormaahene's intention to attend the burial simultaneously with the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, prompted the legal intervention to avert possible clashes.



An advertised program by the Berekum Traditional Council outlined the attendance of the Dormaahene, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Members of the Bono Regional and National Houses of Chiefs, and other dignitaries on Wednesday, November 22, with the Asantehene scheduled for Thursday, November 23.



Traditionally, the Asantehene is expected to be the last to attend the burial, given his authority to enstool a new chief in the Berekum Traditional Area, a report by mypublisher24.com said.



The legal action seeks to prevent any potential disorder arising from the simultaneous presence of the two paramount chiefs at the event.

The court has also enlisted the Ghana Police Service to assist in enforcing the injunction, emphasizing the importance of maintaining peace in Berekum and its surroundings.





According to an @Angeltv_Gh report, Court restrains Dormaahene from attending Berekum chief’s funeral. pic.twitter.com/TkZ6VNc6XN — #CounselorLordNews Finally Launched! (@UmarCounselor) November 23, 2023

NAY/AE