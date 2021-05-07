Court stops #FixTheCountry conveners from going on demo

The demonstration has been stopped from coming on

An Accra High Court, under Justice Ruby Aryeetey, has restrained conveners of the ''Fix The Country'' protest from embarking on a demonstration scheduled on Sunday, May 9.

The court ruling follows an affidavit filed by the Police against the conveners.



The Police action is pursuant to Section 1(6) of the Public Order Act, 1944 (491).



According to the court writ, the conveners, their associates and all parties interested in taking the protest march are ''prohibited from embarking on any demonstration on Sunday, 9th May, 2021 or any other date until the restriction on public gathering is lifted by the appropriate authority''.

Read the restraining order below:



