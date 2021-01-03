Court stops NDC demo against EC in Effutu constituency

File photo of some NDC protestors

The Cape Coast High Court has placed an injunction on an intended demonstration by the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) in the Effutu Constituency in the Central Region against the Electoral Commission of Ghana.

This was after the Ghana Police Service had applied to the court for an Ex-Parte injunction against the march which was scheduled for Tuesday, January 5, 2021.



The Effutu constituency, led by its 2020 parliamentary candidate, James Kofi Annan, and the constituency executives, planned a massive demonstration against the Jean Mensa-led Electoral Commission, in solidarity with their flag bearer, John Dramani Mahama, and also against what they call “the Effutu ECOWAS Register" in the Effutu constituency.



They believe the Effutu constituency voters register is hugely over-bloated with voters imported from the neighboring constituencies.

According to them, the true winners of the 2020 parliamentary and presidential elections are James Kofi Annan and John Dramani Mahama respectfully.



According to the constituency secretary, Abraham Arthur, the party has called for a general meeting (made up of all branch executives) on Sunday, to discuss and agree on the way forward, and other courses of action.



