Court threatens to strike out case against Agradaa

Nana Agradaa

Source: GNA

The Police may just let Nana Agradaa skip the law if they do not follow the orders of an Accra Circuit Court hearing one of her numerous cases.

The Court said it would strike out one of the cases against her if the Police did not make the necessary amendments to the charges and facts presented.



The Court gave the warning after Nana Agradaa aka Evangelist Mama Pat, founder of Heaven Way Champion Ministry, appeared before it.



When the case was called at Circuit Court 10, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Emmanuel Haligah who held brief, informed the Court that the Police would amend the charges at next court sittings.



The Court has therefore adjourned the matter to February 28.

Nana Agradaa aka Evangelist Mama Pat is being held on the charges of charlatanic advertisement and six counts of defrauding by false pretences.



She has denied the charges and is on bail.



Evangelist Mama Pat is accused of collecting huge sums of money, including GHS4,000 from five complainants in October 2022.



This was after she had allegedly advertised on Today's TV that she could double their money during an all-night church service but failed to do so.