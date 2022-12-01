Court throws out Kuapa Kookoo president's appeal to nullify her suspension

President of the Kuapa Kookoo Limited, Madam Fatima Ali

Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

A Kumasi high court has thrown out the president of the Kuapa Kookoo Limited, Madam Fatima Ali's appeal to seek an injunction on her suspension as the President, Board chairperson, and managing director of the Kuapa Kookoo limited.

Fatima Ali who was earlier suspended together with the operations manager of the company over suspected embezzlement of funds prayed to the court to nullify the suspension.



Despite still being on suspension whilst the case was in court, Madam Fatima Ali was severally accused by the workers for still being at post and had rather been doing worst things in office.



In a high court judgement presided over by His Honour Ali Baba Bature, he ordered the president to vacate the office as she had been instructed until further notice.



Some workers and farmers of the Kuapa Kookoo limited expressing joy after the judgement said, they were very relieved after the judgement. According to them, the president who had been suspended refused to comply with the suspension orders and even did worst things against the workers which nearly collapsed the company.



Vice President of the company, Mr. James Agyekum Kwarteng who is now acting as the president of the company speaking to this reporter said, the president's suspension was to help pave way for an investigation to be conducted into her alleged embezzlement.



According to him, the company had no problem with the president but the only thing they wanted was for investigation to be conducted into her alleged act.

Confirming her ungodly behaviour, some branch executives of the company said, the embattled president behaved as though the company was for her and family.



They all thanked the judge for his fair judgement and however called on the other authorities to immediately conduct the investigation into the alleged embezzlement and apply further punishment where necessary.



"She took absolute control of our bank accounts. For many months now, we've not been paid, and if you dare ask her you'll see real insult and bully". They lamented.



Some farmers who spoke to this reporter also disclosed that despite getting to the cocoa season, money had been released for the purchase of their produce.



"Her long-term litigation did not help us at all. Monies meant to buy our cocoa products have still not been released. We're in November getting to December, and this has been unprecedented," they revealed.



Meanwhile, attempts by journalists to get Madam Fatima's reaction after the judgement proved futile as she ignored every interview.