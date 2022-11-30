2
Menu
News

Court throws out Techiman South election petition, fines NDC GH¢100,000

Courtt.png File photo

Wed, 30 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A petition by the National Democratic Congress against the election of the Techiman South Member of Parliament, Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah, has been dismissed by the Wenchi High Court.

The court also awarded petitioners GH¢100,000 to be shared between the MP and the Electoral Commission, citinewsroom.com reports.

The election petition was filed by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to challenge the result of the 2020 parliamentary elections in the Techiman South constituency.

According to the NDC, their candidate won the Techiman South parliamentary election but claimed the Electoral Commission (EC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) manipulated the results.

The Electoral Commission insists Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah polled 49,682 votes as against 49,205 votes for Christopher Beyere for the NDC.

But the court has nonetheless dismissed this petition.

NYA/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Manhyia Hospital: Junior Doctors' Association sets the records straight
'I got my numbers wrong' - Joe Jackson apologises to Ghanaians
Ken Agyapong takes on Bawumia over 'fundamentals are weak' comment
Ken Agyapong slams Bawumia
Martin Amidu 'warns' Bagbin
Hopeson Adorye absolves Kan-Dapaah over his dismissal
Some current ministers used to beg for GH¢100 – Former NPP MP
Ashanti Region NSS director captured on tape attacking nurse
Ghana's likely starting XI against South Korea
Bawumia's previous commercial flight on Africa World Airlines