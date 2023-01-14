Court throws out election petition against NPP MP for Sefwi Wiawso

Member of Parliament for Sefwi Wiawso constituency, Dr. Kwaku Afriyie

The Member of Parliament for the Sefwi Wiawso constituency, Dr. Kwaku Afriyie, has won the election petition case against his eligibility as an elected MP over his alleged number of the vote cast.

The Sefwi Wiawso High Court presided over by Justice Kwame Amoah has dismissed the petition and declared the MP eligible on grounds that he lost the election to the former member of parliament for NDC, Paul Evans Aidoo.



According to the petitioners, one of the ballot boxes from Asawinso community centre ‘A’ was stolen from the presiding officer’s car on its way to the collation centre at Sefwi Wiawso. The lawyers for the Petitioners challenging the eligibility of the result were of the view that the alleged stolen ballot box could have changed the outcome of the result in favour of their client.



And therefore prayed to the Court to nullify the declaration made by the EC on the 8th of January, 2020. The Lawyer for the defendant, Paul Nkuah Gyapong, spoke to GBC News expressing gratitude for the support received.

On his part, the Council for the Petitioners, Lawyer Victor Kojoga, was unhappy with the outcome of the court ruling.



The Defendant, Dr. Kwaku Afriyie, expressed his excitement about the court ruling and called the action taken by the Petitioners for going to the court as needles.