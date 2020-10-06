Court throws out request to hear Kennedy Agyapong’s doctor in-camera

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong

The Accra High Court presided over by Justice Amos Wuntah Wuni has turned down a request put forth by lawyers of Kennedy Agyapong’s doctor, Dr Kwabena Addo to hear his testimony privately.

According to lawyers of Dr Kwabena Addo who is the Medical Doctor of Holy Trinity Medical Center/Spa and Health Farm, they fear their client may speak publicly about health conditions of Kennedy Agyapong upon court interrogation.



According to a report filed by Starr News, Lawyer CH Chamber, counsel for Dr Kwabena Addo told the court that Dr Kwabena Addo responses may breach doctor-patient confidentiality.



But throwing out the request, the court insisted that Dr Kwabena Addo’s summon was to speak specifically to the 14 days excuse duty form which he issued to his client, Kennedy Agyapong and not to delve deeper into other health issues.

Kennedy Agyapong’s doctor was ordered by the court to appear before it on, October 1, 2020, to explain what went into the granting of a medical excuse form to Mr Agyapong.



However, on October 1, 2020, the order was varied for the doctor to rather appear on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.



“...Upon sober reflection on the return date, it is hereby ordered that the said court order [with a return date of October 1, 2020] be and is hereby varied to read: It is hereby ordered, that the said Dr Ken Addo of Holy Trinity Medical Centre/SPA and Health Farm, do appear before the court on Tuesday, the 6th day of October 2020 at 10: 00 a.m. to speak to the Medical Excuse Duty Form,” the variation order read in part.