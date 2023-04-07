22
Court to auction cars belonging to Aggrey Memorial SHS over GH¢150,000 debt

Aggrey Memorial SHS Bus The vehicles include a bus that was presented to the school by government in 2021 and a pickup truck

Fri, 7 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Cape Coast District Court has ordered the seizure of two vehicles, a bus and a Mahindra pick-up truck belonging to Aggrey Memorial A.M.E Zion Senior High School.

This according to a report by Myjoyonline.com is due to the failure of the school to settle a debt of over one hundred thousand Ghana cedis owed to a businesswoman who supplied food items to the school.

The vehicles have thus been seized on the orders of the court and are currently parked on the premises of the Cape Coast District Court.

The court in due course will hand over the cars to an appointed auctioneer to be sold to settle the debt.

Kanamis Enterprise whose Managing Director is Comfort Nkrumah filed a suit against the school at the court.

According to the statement of claim, Kanamis entered into a contract with the school for the supply of food items on credit basis in 2018.

The company supplied a total amount of goods valued at some GH¢257,000, out of which the school settled GH¢157,000 leaving an amount of GH¢154,717.

The company after futile attempts to get the school to settle the remainder of the amount resorted to initiating the court action.

The school has since admitted to the debt in court.

The report says the vehicles have been parked on the premises of the court for over a week.

GA/SARA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
