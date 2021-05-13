Court to hear Assin North MP’s stay of proceedings application May 18

Assin North Member of Parliament, James Gyakye Quayson

A Cape Coast High Court presided over by Justice Kwasi Boakye, has adjourned the Assin North Member of Parliament (MP), James Gyakye Quayson’s dual citizenship case to May 18, 2021.

The court is expected to hear a second application which relates to an application for stay of proceedings on the adjourned date.



In court on Wednesday, the first application was heard in relation to an oral application by Counsel for the respondent, praying the judge to recuse himself on grounds that the Judge had pre-determined the matter. This application was heard in chambers, while the Judge updated the gallery when he returned to sit in open Court.



It would be recalled that a resident of Assin North, Michael Ankomah Nimfah, on January 6, applied for an interlocutory injunction to restrain Mr Quayson from being sworn-in or hold himself as MP.

He contended that the MP-elect was not eligible on the basis that at the time he (Quayson) filed his nomination to contest as a parliamentary candidate, he was still a citizen of Canada.



The Act, he argued, was against the express provision of Article 94 (2) (a) of the 1992 Constitution and Section 9(2) of the Representation of the People Act 1992 (PNDCL 284).



Among other reliefs, the applicant wanted the Cape Coast High Court to declare the nomination filed by Mr Quayson as “illegal, void and of no legal effect”.