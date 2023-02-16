Court to hear sexual harassment case against First Atlantic Bank official

First Atlantic Bank has requested that its name be withdrawn from the lawsuit

The case of an NSS person, Deborah Seyram Adablah alleging sexual harassment against a bank official at First Atlantic Bank comes up today at an Accra High Court.

The court is expected to be moved today Thursday, February 16 to hear the case.



First Atlantic Bank has since requested that its name be withdrawn from the lawsuit filed by the former NSS worker.



First Atlantic Bank was named as the 2nd defendant in the writ that was issued by the High Court.

In an application dated January 24, First Atlantic Bank requested that seven paragraphs of the writ be dismissed “on the ground that they disclose no reasonable cause of action against the applicant”.



Paragraphs 7,8,9,10,11,31,32,33,34,36 and 37 which were requested to be excluded comprise portions of the writ that accuse the bank of watching on for female workers being harassed sexually by senior male officers of the bank.