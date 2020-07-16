Politics

Court to rule on Ashaiman MP’s suit against EC on July 21

The Human Rights Division of the Accra High Court has fixed July 21, 2020 decide on whether or not to compel the Electoral Commission (EC) to provide Member of Parliament (MP) for Ashaiman, Ernest Henry Norgbey, with some procurement information.

The MP for Ashaiman, Mr Ernest Henry Norgbey in March 2020, filed a suit in court to compel the EC to furnish him with some procurement information on the new Biometric Management System (BVMS).



When the case was called and the lawyers had announced themselves, the court presided over by Justice Gifty Adjei Addo said, her court will rule on the application on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.



The plaintiff in his suit comes after the EC had refused to furnish him with the information stating that “an applicant seeking to access information under this Act [Right to Information] shall pay the fee or charge approved by Parliament in accordance with the Fees and Charges (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, 2009 (Act 793).”



It was the case of the Commission, fees and charges applicable for the said information are yet to be determined in accordance with the law hence the reason such information cannot be given out.

Mr Norgbey in the suit is seeking a declaration that the “refusal, failure or neglect” of the EC to furnish him with the information on the BVMS, violates his rights under Article 21 of the 1992 Constitution which guarantees the right to information.



The lawmaker also wants to know the processes the EC adopted prior to contracting the services of Dr Ofori-Adjei, IT Consultant and Mr A. Akrofi, Procurement Consultant; and whether the said procurements were done in accordance with Part 6 of the Public Procurement Act among others.



Mr Norgbey is also demanding “a copy of the award letter from the EC to Thales DIS in respect of the contract for the acquisition of hardware component of the new voter management system.”

