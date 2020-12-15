Court to rule on Sene West parliamentary results on Thursday

Tato battor Polling station B ballot box was snatched on election day

A Wench High Court will on Thursday rule on the Sene West Parliamentary election after an injunction was placed following a petition by the New Patriotic Party.

The Sene West Constituency’s Tato battor Polling station B ballot box is yet to be counted after one Christian Nukpeta snatched the ballot box when the election results were being counted.



Although Christian Nukpeta was arrested immediately, the parties involved noticed that the seal of the ballot box belonging to the NPP had been removed leaving that of the Electoral Commission and NDC.



As a result, Lawyers for the NPP's Sene West parliamentary candidate, Joseph Markay Kuma, immediately sought an injunction from the court to stop the EC from counting the ballot papers in the box.



The ballot box was then locked up in the Techiman police Headquarters.

However, counsel for Joseph Markay Kuma withdrew their motion of injunction on the declaration of the results as filed in their petition.



While the court awarded a cost of six thousand cedis against the petitioners for withdrawing the petition, the court is set to rule on the matter on Thursday December, 17.



The NDC legal team is led by Lawyer Victor Kojoga Adawudu.