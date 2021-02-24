Court warns prosecution again over Empress Leak administrator’s case

Anderson Ofosuhene Anim has been charged of Publication of obscene material

The Circuit Court in Accra presided over by Her Honour Mrs Sussana Eduful has issued a final warning to the Prosecution in the Empress Leak administrator’s case.

The accused person, Anderson Ofosuhene Anim, the administrator of Empress Leak has been charged in the electronic child pornography issues in the country but has pleaded not guilty.



He has since been granted bail.



In court on Wednesday, February 24, when the case was called, the accused person was present, but prosecution was absent.



The sitting judge, therefore, warned that it would be the last time it was giving prosection time to file its necessary documents regarding the case.



This is the second time the court is serving a warning to the prosecution in this case.

The case has however been adjourned to April 21, 2021.



First warning



Previously in court on October 12, the court warned that should prosecution fail to complete investigations by November 16 the court will make a decision on him.



It was after Inspector Princess Tetteh Boafo, the prosecutor in the case told the court that the Attorney General’s Department had asked them to conduct further investigations in the matter before they submit the case docket for its advice.



She, therefore, prayed the court for one-month adjournment hoping to complete their investigations on the matter.

The court in obliging prosecution its prayer warned that after one month if the prosecution failed to complete investigations, it would be forced to discharge the accused person.



The prosecution was also ordered to make disclosure and the witness statements it ought to rely on to the accused person before the next court date.



But, in court on November 16, the prosecutor was absent but the investigator in the matter Detective Inspector Emmanuel Ansah told the court that, investigations are still ongoing.



Charges



Ofosuhene is on charges of Publication of obscene material and general provision for cyber offence under section 280 of the criminal code 1950 and 123 of act 772, extortion under section 151 of act 29 1960 and Money laundering section 1(a) of the anti-money laundering, Act, (Act 749).

He was arrested after the National Cyber Security Centre of the Ministry of Communications, in collaboration with the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana Police Service and the National Cyber Security, Technical Working Group joined forces.



The accused person was granted bail in the sum of GHc300,000 and in addition to his bail sum, he is to produce two sureties with property documents in his name to the court.



The administrator of the notorious website, empress leak, is a website known for the publication of child pornographic and adult sexual content.