Covenant House Chapel celebrates 25th anniversary, ordains new Ministers

The Covenant House Chapel has celebrated 25 years of its existence with a series of activities that culminated in the ordination of new Ministers for the Church.

The week-long anniversary which started on the 8th March with a revival programme brought together members and senior clergymen of the Church to reflect and thank God for how far he has brought the Church.



The highlight of the programme was on Saturday 13th March 2021 where invited Bishops, Apostles and Pastors from all over Ghana supervised the ordination of seven new Ministers of the Church who had completed training.



Bishop Hansel Adjei Frimpong of the Fruitful Family International Ministry, Accra who delivered the summon at the ordination service charged the new Ministers to each live his/her calling within the fivefold Ministry to edify the church.



He touched on the need for service and submission and used the Prophet Samuel in the Bible as an example for the newly ordained Ministers.



The Obuasi Municipal Chief Executive and the Obuasi East District Chief Executive in a joint solidarity message extolled the contribution of the Covenant House Chapel church through its Founder Apostle George Kingsley Amoako to the development of the Obuasi Municipality and Ghana in general.

He said, the church through its activities of good teachings, social development etc. complements Government’s development efforts in society.



Solidarity and congratulatory messages were delivered from friends and family and members of the clergy to the newly ordained Ministers with the Ministers pledging firmly to be ambassadors of the Great Commission as given by The Lord Jesus Christ in Matthew 18.



The ordained Pastors were Lady Pastor Mrs. Emelia Amoako, Pastor Ing. Eric Ofori Broni, Pastor John Esson, Pastor Evans Quansah, Pastor Alfred Abekah-Sekyi, Pastor Ben Mccarthy Mensah and Pastor Emmanuel Prince Amartey all coming from the four branches of the Covenant House Chapel in Accra, Kumasi and Obuasi.







Covenant House Chapel was inaugurated on Sunday, March 10th, 1996 as the then Calvary Covenant Church (CCC). It began from the double classroom of Corner Memorial Methodist Primary School, near the Golf Course in Obuasi with Apostle George Kingsley Amoako, one of the three pioneers of Yovac Ministry as its Founder and Senior Pastor.

The other pioneers are Board Chairman Mr. Anthony Evans Abeiku Williams and Rev. Chap Awuah.



In 2001, the Church was finally incorporated as COVENANT HOUSE CHAPEL and in the same year, the church relocated to its own premises at Ridge near Confidence Guest House, at Obuasi.



The Church has expanded its territory with four branches in three cities. The Accra branch of Covenant House Chapel, Prayer House, was started in November 2010 and is located at Haatso-Ecomog. It is being shepherded by Rev. Chap Awuah and associate Pastors, Ben McCarthy and Emmanuel Prince Nii Amartey.



The Church also has a local branch; Peniel Temple, at Brahabebome in Obuasi, shepherded by Pastor Evans Quansah and Pastor Alfred Abeka Sekyi and the Kumasi branch, Berea Temple, located at Santasi and shepherded by Pastor John Esson.

