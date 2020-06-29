Regional News

Cowbell Borehole project commissioned in 2 communities in Upper West Region

Cowbell Borehole in Furo being officially commissioned

Two communities in the Upper West region can now boast of potable drinking water after Cowbell commissioned a borehole in each town.

The communities, Furo and Dewuoh which are both located in the Lawra Municipal Assembly of the region hitherto did not have access to safe drinking water.



Addressing the chiefs and people of both communities under a short sod cutting ceremony, Management Accountant for PGH (producers of Cowbell) Mr. Enoch Tetteh expressed his excitement about the project and recounted the many benefits that will come with the borehole.



He also took the opportunity to assure residents of both communities of the wholesomeness of the water from the borehole and further encouraged them to keep the boreholes in a good state, so it can serve both communities for long.



Municipal Coordinator for Lawra Municipality, Mr Mohammed Abdul Mujeeb in his remarks at both events shared his joy on the completion of both projects and he also stated that the assembly will take charge of the maintenance of the both boreholes.

"I would like to express my delight about the completion of this project, it couldn't have been timelier. But just like Oliver Twist, i would like to call on the management of Cowbell to replicate similar projects in other deprived communities within the municipality”. Mr Mujeeb added.



The event was well attended by a delegation from the traditional council of both communities.



The Cowbell borehole project is a community support initiative by the brand to construct 20 boreholes in selected deprived communities across the country that had no access to safe drinking water.



The project forms part of the 20th anniversary celebration activities of the Cowbell brand which started in the year 2019.

Source: Promasidor Ghana

